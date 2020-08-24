Olympic Legend, Usain Bolt, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jamaican athlete and Olympic legend, Usain Bolt, has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus and entered self-isolation.
The retired sprinter turned 34 on Friday and is believed to have tested positive for COVID-19 after a check some days ago.
According to Jamaican outlet nationwide radio, Bolt has begun his self-isolation and it is unclear whether he is showing symptoms of the virus.
The report adds that Bolt was thrown a surprise birthday party by family and friends, with Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey among the guests.
The eight-time Olympic gold medalist holds the 100m and 200m world records and retired from the track in 2017 after suffering an injury in his final race.
Stay Safe my ppl ðð¿ pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020