Olympic Legend, Usain Bolt, Tests Positive For COVID-19

The retired sprinter turned 34 on Friday and is believed to have tested positive for COVID-19 after a check some days ago.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2020

Jamaican athlete and Olympic legend, Usain Bolt, has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus and entered self-isolation.

The retired sprinter turned 34 on Friday and is believed to have tested positive for COVID-19 after a check some days ago.

According to Jamaican outlet nationwide radio, Bolt has begun his self-isolation and it is unclear whether he is showing symptoms of the virus.

The report adds that Bolt was thrown a surprise birthday party by family and friends, with Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey among the guests.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist holds the 100m and 200m world records and retired from the track in 2017 after suffering an injury in his final race.

