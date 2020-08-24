Youths Protest Outcome Of Ondo Council Election, Accuse Commissioner Of Electoral Malpractice

Following Saturday's local government election in Ondo State, some youth in Akure North Local Government Area have protested against the violence and irregularities, which marred the exercise.

The youth, who took to the streets, complained that the election result especially in Oba Ile had been declared at the ward centres but were surprised it was put on hold during announcement.

A total of 10 political parties participated in the election, which held in the 18 local government areas of the state.

The All Progressives Congress was declared winner in all the local government areas while the Peoples Democratic Party and Zenith Labour Party boycotted the election.

Armed with placards, the protesting youth also accused a serving commissioner in the state of hijacking election materials in Oba Ile.

Speaking during the protest, one of the youth and councillorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Mr Johnson Faloye, said he was declared winner in the election in Unit 09 of Oba Ile in Akure North Local

Government Area but the result was manipulated in favour of his opponent in APC, Korede Folorunsho.

He alleged that the commissioner led some armed thugs to polling units in the town to hijack ballot papers and thumbprint them in favour of the APC councillorship candidate.

He said, “We want the commissioner to be called to order and let him stay off the election exercise that was held in Oba Ile.

“We are asking ODIEC to abide by the result that was declared inside Ejioba Secondary School in Oba Ile collation centre in order to avoid any violence as people are already boiling with anger."

Chairman of Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, Prof Yomi Dinakin, said the election was cancelled in some of the units and wards in the state due to violence, irregularities, and reported cases of snatching of ballot boxes.

He disclosed that the electoral body would conduct a rerun in units were the exercise was cancelled on a date that would be announced soon.

Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, said they were yet to receive any complaint of violence or snatching of election materials on the exercise.

