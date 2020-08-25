Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Resigns From NIPSS

A former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has resigned his post as a directing staff at the National institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

The news was confirmed by his lawyer, Yakubu Bawa, on Tuesday.

Obadiah Mailafia

Mailafia’s resignation has been linked to his comments on insecurity and killings in Southern Kaduna during a radio interview, The Nation reports.

During the radio programme, Mailafia alleged that a Northern governor was commander of Boko Haram, which led to him being invited twice by the Department of State Services in Jos for questioning before the police invited him to Abuja.

On Monday, the former CBN Deputy Governor approached a high court in Plateau for enforcement of his rights after declining the police invitation. See Also Boko Haram Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Shuns Police Invitation Over Boko Haram Comments, Heads To Court