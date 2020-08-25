Hushpuppi's Trial Set To Begin In United States

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 25, 2020

Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas widely known as “Hushpuppi“, has been arraigned in a court in California, United States, ahead of his trial on October 13.

Hushpuppi pleaded not guilty to four counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering conspiracies, wire fraud, international money laundering and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, a report by Premium Times, said.

In June, the 37-year-old known for flaunting an extravagant lifestyle on social media, was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, by special operatives of the Emerati police and American Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI’s investigation, according to the affidavit, alleged that Abbas financed this extravagant lifestyle through crime.

He is alleged to be the leader of a group that facilitates computer intrusion, business email compromise fraud and money laundering.

His targeted victims, majorly in the United States, had been duped of hundreds of millions of dollars, the FBI says.

SaharaReporters, New York

