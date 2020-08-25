Judge Handling Suit Seeking To Disqualify Ize-Iyamu Very Close To Rivers Governor, Wike, APC Alleges

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 25, 2020

The All Progressives Congress has asked the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, to transfer two suits filed against the candidacy of Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State from Justice Taiwo Taiwo.

Two chieftains of the APC, Hon Momoh Abdul-Razak and Hon Zibiri Muhizu, had dragged the APC’s candidate and deputy in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State to court over alleged perjury.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/758/2020, APC, Independent National Electoral Commission, Audu Ganiyu and Ize-Iyamu are the first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively.

The plaintiffs asked the court to disqualify the deputy governorship candidate, Ganiyu, from participating in the forthcoming election on account of giving false information to INEC in aid of his qualification for the governorship poll slated for next month.

But in the petition dated August 20, 2020 and signed by the National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the APC accused the presiding judge in the matter, Justice Taiwo, of preferring a speedy hearing by granting an application for abridgment of time.

The APC accused Justice Taiwo of being close to the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Edo State governorship election national campaign council, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

See Also Elections Edo 2020: ADP Accuses Ize-Iyamu’s Running Mate Of Certificate Forgery 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

“That even when the court granted exparte order for substituted service of the processes in suit no. FHC/ABJ/CS/839/2020, the story all over Edo is that the APC candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has been disqualified by Justice Taiwo Taiwo.

“That the APC is worried that they have no chance of getting justice before Justice Taiwo Taiwo on account of his affinity to Governor Wike and the anxiety demonstrated by abridging the time for defendants to file processes when the motion to do so was still pending and some defendants had not been served with the originating summons,” part of the petition reads.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

