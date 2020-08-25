President Buhari Lists Nine Focus Areas For Remaining Part Of Tenure

President Muhammadu Buhari has listed nine areas his administration would focus on during his remaining years in office.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Buhari, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement on Tuesday while the President received letters of credence from ambassadors/high commissioners of eight countries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari in the statement said he would focus more on giving Nigerians quality education, health care, power supply and poverty reduction.

The statement reads in part, “In our efforts to achieve a realistic domestic and foreign policy, as well as national development, we have identified the following nine priority areas to guide our policy directions over the next few years.

“Build a thriving and sustainable economy; enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development.

“Expand business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialisation; expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians; build a system to fight corruption, improve governance and create social cohesion; and improve security for all.”