President Trump’s Ally, Falwell, Resigns Over Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

An ally of United States President, Donald Trump, Jerry Falwell, has resigned as President of one of the largest Christian schools in the country, Liberty University.

The foundation of Falwell’s resignation is built on the news story published on Monday by Reuters, which revealed details of how he and his wife, Becki, allegedly had years-long sexual relationship with a business associate, Giancarlo Granda.

Jerry Falwell

Recounting his sexual escapades with Falwell’s wife, Giancarlo Granda, told the news agency that Falwell enjoyed watching him make love to his wife. “Becki (Fawell’s wife) and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Granda said in the Reuters story.

Prior to the story by Reuters, Falwell, who has been President of Liberty University since his father's death in 2007, had been placed on indefinite leave after posting and deleting photo of him posing with his arm around a woman at a party with their zippers down.

This comes days after the arrest of former political adviser to Trump, Steve Bannon, for his role in an online fundraising scheme.

