#RevolutionNow: Court Discharges, Acquits Two Journalists In Calabar

Magistrate Marshall held that the prosecution had “woefully and helplessly” failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants to warrant them to enter a defense

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 25, 2020

A magistrate court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, and presided over by Chief Magistrate Rita Marshall on Tuesday discharged and acquitted two journalists for alleged misconduct in the RevolutionNow protest of August 5, 2019.

Three charges bordering on conspiracy to unlawfully assemble, unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace were preferred against Jonathan Ugbal and Jeremiah Archibong, who serve as News Editor and Managing Editor of CrossRiverWatch, an online news platform following their arrest.

The duo were arraigned on August 7, 2019 and after a lengthy trial with dramatic sequences, the defense counsel, Kehole Enya, filed a no case to answer application adopted on July 15, 2020, which the court upheld on Tuesday.

Magistrate Marshall held that the prosecution had “woefully and helplessly” failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants to warrant them to enter a defense and subsequently discharged and acquitted the duo.

Reacting to the ruling of the court, Mr Enya said, “Today’s ruling is victory for justice and for our democracy. If our democracy must thrive, then we must fight tyranny till the end. This victory today, supports the course of justice.” See Also Journalism #RevolutionNow: Judge Refuses To Give Final Ruling On Case Of Journalists Arrested In Cross River 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Enya, who said he was confident the prosecution had no case, urged civic space actors to remain steadfast even as he hoped that the judiciary will “rise to their responsibility of being the hope of the common man and rise up to duty calls”.

For the second defendant, Mr Archibong, this was “victory of truth over lies, light over darkness and press freedom over repression”.

Archibong averred that it was clear that there were attempts to “stifle the press and silent the voice of dissents”.

He, however, expressed optimism that it was clear there was a stronger will to “reclaim the shrinking civic space in Cross River, the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large”.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As IPOB, Security Operatives Clash In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Activists Seek Intervention Of US Government Over ‘City Detention’ Of Sowore During Demonstration At Embassy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech Kaduna Government Takes Bishop To Court For Saying Governor El-Rufai Will Never Be Nigeria’s President
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption IN FULL: Everything Onnoghen Told NJC To Defend Himself Against EFCC's Allegations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Man Accused Of Collecting N2.4m To Perform Spiritual Cleansing
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Court Remands Company MD In Prison For 'Trading In' Adulterated And Substandard Engine Oil
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Condemns Boko Haram Attack On United Nations Building In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As IPOB, Security Operatives Clash In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor El-Rufai’s Aide Involved In Accident On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police White Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man In Back Seven Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Stop Sending Your Children To Schools In Northern Cyprus, They Are Killing Blacks, Nigerian Government Warns Parents
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Mali Mali Soldiers Agree To Release President, Want Three-Year Stay In Power
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Escaped From Custody —Oyo Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Shuns Police Invitation Over Boko Haram Comments, Heads To Court
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Agriculture Nigerian Government Borrows 5,000MT Of Grains From ECOWAS To Feed Citizens
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Scandal President Trump’s Ally, Falwell, Resigns Over Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Activists Seek Intervention Of US Government Over ‘City Detention’ Of Sowore During Demonstration At Embassy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Returnees Recount Attempted Rape In Lebanon, Struggle To Resettle Home
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad