RULAAC Condemns Suspension Of Recruitment Requirements By Inspector-General Of Police

The system will open the room wider for marauding terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and criminals of all hue to more easily find their way into the police and the citizens will be the worse for it

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 25, 2020

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre has condemned the suspension of entry requirements for applicants willing to join the Nigeria Police Force as constables.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had earlier in a signal dated August 24 directed that no candidate should be disqualified irrespective of their physical appearance, age and qualification.

The Police Inspector-General (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

But RULAAC in a statement on Wednesday said such action would open doors for criminals, bandits and terrorists to be recruited into the police.

The statement reads, “The suspension of entry requirements as stipulated in the police regulation at this time in our national history when unemployment rate has jumped to 27.1%; and when bad governance has produced many criminals in the system- will open the room wider for marauding terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and criminals of all hue to more easily find their way into the police and the citizens will be the worse for it.

“Since some of the recruits do not possess the minimum educational qualifications, they can neither read nor write, nor can they cope with the mental rigours of basic police training at police colleges. They are unable to comprehend simple concepts of human rights and human relations.

“Unfortunately, it is mainly police personnel from this category that come in regular contact with the ordinary citizens on a day to day basis and who are deployed to carry out law enforcement duties including arrests and public order policing. It is for this reason that they deploy reckless and disproportionate force, and easily open fire at unarmed protesters as their first response to public disorder.”

Meanwhile, the police boss has denied directing that entry requirements be shelved, saying no IGP had the power to do so.

Adamu in a statement on Tuesday said that all screening officers were directed to allow all applicants participate in the exercise by using established benchmarks contained in the Police Act.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police White Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man In Back Seven Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Recruitment: Nigeria's Inspector-General Of Police Orders Suspension Of Entry Requirement For Applicants
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Shuns Police Invitation Over Boko Haram Comments, Heads To Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Igbo Group Urges Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi, To Probe Killings In State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Rearrest Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Fulfils Bail Condition, Awaits DSS Compliance
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ex Nigerian Minister, Fani Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Condemns Boko Haram Attack On United Nations Building In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As IPOB, Security Operatives Clash In Enugu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Judge Handling Suit Seeking To Disqualify Ize-Iyamu Very Close To Rivers Governor, Wike, APC Alleges
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Stop Sending Your Children To Schools In Northern Cyprus, They Are Killing Blacks, Nigerian Government Warns Parents
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor El-Rufai’s Aide Involved In Accident On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education John Momoh Appointed As UNILAG Acting Governing Council Chairman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Lists Nine Focus Areas For Remaining Part Of Tenure
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police White Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man In Back Seven Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Recruitment: Nigeria's Inspector-General Of Police Orders Suspension Of Entry Requirement For Applicants
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier Gives El-Rufai 24-hour Ultimatum To Repair Demolished House, Demands Compensation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Attacks ISWAP Hideouts In Borno, Many Insurgents Feared Killed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad