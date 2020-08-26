Erosion Sacks Residents From Bayelsa Community, Victims Cry Out For Help

Residents of Obogoro community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State are now living in fear due to the threat of erosion in the area.

The gully erosion has encroached on houses, churches, schools and other open lands, forcing many persons to abandon the area.

Paramount ruler of the community, Monday Igodo, said people have lost their sources of livelihood with farmlands, crops all consumed, leaving the place in strangulation with survival now a major source of concern.

The absence of power supply has further compounded their woes as the community has been plunged into darkness for over two years.

A resident of the area, who identified himself as Peter Goodnews, said they were undergoing hardship, adding that families had been displaced as a result of the situation.

Another local, Wisdom Winepre, said he was traumatised because he had lost his home to erosion and currently had nowhere to live with his family.

They called on relevant agencies to come to their rescue as the situation posed grave danger to their sources of livelihoods.