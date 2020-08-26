Erosion Sacks Residents From Bayelsa Community, Victims Cry Out For Help

The absence of power supply has further compounded their woes as the community has been plunged into darkness for over two years.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2020

Residents of Obogoro community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State are now living in fear due to the threat of erosion in the area.

The gully erosion has encroached on houses, churches, schools and other open lands, forcing many persons to abandon the area.

Paramount ruler of the community, Monday Igodo, said people have lost their sources of livelihood with farmlands, crops all consumed, leaving the place in strangulation with survival now a major source of concern.

The absence of power supply has further compounded their woes as the community has been plunged into darkness for over two years.

A resident of the area, who identified himself as Peter Goodnews, said they were undergoing hardship, adding that families had been displaced as a result of the situation.

Another local, Wisdom Winepre, said he was traumatised because he had lost his home to erosion and currently had nowhere to live with his family.

They called on relevant agencies to come to their rescue as the situation posed grave danger to their sources of livelihoods.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Fire Guts Access Bank In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Environment Lawsuits Filed Against Shell For Niger Delta Oil Spills
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Environment Gas Flaring Kills 13 In Delta Communities
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Poverty Within Opulence: Water Crisis At The Heart Of Nigeria’s Capital By Mercy Abang
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Two Dead, Many Injured At Magodo Inferno
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment We'll Mitigate Things Of This Nature In Future, Ambode Says After Visiting Tanker Explosion Scene
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Ex Nigerian Minister, Fani Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME I Killed Another Woman After My Escape --Ibadan Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Pandemonium In Lagos As Task Force Official Kill Commercial Bus Driver, Conductor
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Energy Nigerians To Pay More For Electricity As President Buhari Approves Implementation Of New Tariff
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Resigns From NIPSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections PDP Raises Alarm Ahead Of Supreme Court Judgment On Kogi Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Cautions Soldiers Over Alleged Killings Of DSS Operatives By IPOB Members, Directs Them To Wear Mufti In Public
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Mompha Regains Freedom, Drops Suit Against EFCC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech I Owe Nobody Apology, Fani-Kayode Says As Outrage Greets Verbal Assault Of Nigerian Journalist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Afenifere, Others Reject Control Of Amotekun By Nigeria's Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal President Buhari Proposes One-year Limit For Criminal Cases In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad