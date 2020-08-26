Mompha Regains Freedom, Drops Suit Against EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released suspected cyber fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, about two weeks after he was rearrested by the anti-graft agency in Lagos, a report by PUNCH said.

His lawyer, Mr Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), confirmed his release on bail on Wednesday.

Oyewole added that Mompha had withdrawn the N5m fundamental rights suit he filed against the EFCC to challenge his rearrest.

Mompha, who is answering N32bn fraud charges before the Federal High Court in Lagos, was rearrested on August 14 when he went to the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos, to reclaim his five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone 8 mobile phone and one pair of sunglasses, seized from him by the anti-graft agency since last year.

His visit to the EFCC office followed a July 24 ruling by Justice Mohammed Liman ordering the release of the items to him.

But Mompha, through Oyewole, had contended that his rearrest was unjustifiable and unlawful in the N5m suit he slammed against the EFCC.

But spokesperson for the EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale, said Mompha’s rearrest was justified as it was connected to a fresh set of cyber fraud, which had nothing to do with the earlier money laundering charges over which he had been arraigned.

