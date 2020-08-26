Mompha Regains Freedom, Drops Suit Against EFCC

Mompha, who is answering N32bn fraud charges before the Federal High Court in Lagos, was rearrested on August 14 when he went to the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released suspected cyber fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, about two weeks after he was rearrested by the anti-graft agency in Lagos, a report by PUNCH said.

His lawyer, Mr Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), confirmed his release on bail on Wednesday.

Oyewole added that Mompha had withdrawn the N5m fundamental rights suit he filed against the EFCC to challenge his rearrest.

Mompha, who is answering N32bn fraud charges before the Federal High Court in Lagos, was rearrested on August 14 when he went to the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos, to reclaim his five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone 8 mobile phone and one pair of sunglasses, seized from him by the anti-graft agency since last year.

His visit to the EFCC office followed a July 24 ruling by Justice Mohammed Liman ordering the release of the items to him.

But Mompha, through Oyewole, had contended that his rearrest was unjustifiable and unlawful in the N5m suit he slammed against the EFCC.

But spokesperson for the EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale, said Mompha’s rearrest was justified as it was connected to a fresh set of cyber fraud, which had nothing to do with the earlier money laundering charges over which he had been arraigned.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME I Killed Another Woman After My Escape --Ibadan Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Pandemonium In Lagos As Task Force Official Kill Commercial Bus Driver, Conductor
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Escaped From Custody —Oyo Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Destroy APC Secretariat
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Contact Made With Pirates Holding 10 Turkish Sailors Off Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Son, Workers Of Ibadan Lafia Hospital Boss Regain Freedom
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME I Killed Another Woman After My Escape --Ibadan Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Raises Alarm Ahead Of Supreme Court Judgment On Kogi Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Energy Nigerians To Pay More For Electricity As President Buhari Approves Implementation Of New Tariff
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Cautions Soldiers Over Alleged Killings Of DSS Operatives By IPOB Members, Directs Them To Wear Mufti In Public
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Pandemonium In Lagos As Task Force Official Kill Commercial Bus Driver, Conductor
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal President Buhari Proposes One-year Limit For Criminal Cases In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Ex Nigerian Minister, Fani Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
Journalism Ex-Nigerian Minister, Fani-Kayode, Verbally Assaults Journalist Over Question At Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Resigns From NIPSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Nigeria Police Ignores Court Judgment, Fails To Release Men Illegally Detained On Orders Of Billionaire, Ned Nwoko
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech I Owe Nobody Apology, Fani-Kayode Says As Outrage Greets Verbal Assault Of Nigerian Journalist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Farmers Go Spiritual In Ondo Over Lack Of Rain, Warn Of Food Scarcity
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad