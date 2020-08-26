PDP Candidate, Jegede, Accuses Governor Akeredolu Of Arrogance, Says APC Won't Rule Forever

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, has described Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as "arrogant" for saying the All Progressives Congress would rule the state forever.

Akeredolu had on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital, at a public function said members of the APC needed to work harder so that the party can continue to rule the state forever.

The governor also added that it was not the turn of the Central Senatorial District where Jegede hails from to produce a governor, saying the district should wait for the next 12 years.

Reacting on Wednesday, Jegede said Akeredolu's statement was least expected of a governor, who is supposed to campaign based on issues.

He also described as oppressive, the utterances of the governor noting that the people are ready to vote him out of office come October 10.

In a statement by Head, Media Research of his campaign organisation, Samuel Fasua, said the people of the state can no longer be deceived by any politician.

He said, "What on earth would move a governor to be playing god and talking down on the people that a particular political party will rule them forever?

"It is altogether amusing that the governor has turned himself to 'a prophet of everlasting rule', for a party that has left the people of the state impoverished, and allowed social infrastructure to decay in the last three and half years.

"That statement was not only arrogant and oppressive, it also presented a supposed leader talking down on the people, out of desperation to stave off a looming electoral defeat.

"The people can no longer be fooled with irrelevant tales, in the face of mass poverty and apparent display of opulence by some pseudo-aristocrats, who are currently presiding over the fiefdom that Ondo State has been reduced to."

