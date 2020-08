The ousted President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, has been released by Mali mutineers, AFP reports.

The military mutineers under the aegis National Committee for the Salvation of the People, made this revelation in a post on Facebook, saying Keita has been released and is currently in his residence.

Recall that the military officials, who seized power in Mali, had told ECOWAS delegation that it want a military-led transitional body to rule the country for three years.