Buhari Not Sincere With Fight Against Insecurity, Says Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo

Ayo Adebanjo, a chieftain of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not being sincere in addressing the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Pa Adebanjo spoke on Thursday while reacting to comments made by spokesperson for President Buhari, Garba Shehu, stating that the South-West security network, Amotekun, would be placed under the control of the Inspector-General of Police.

The Afenifere chieftain wondered why the Nigerian Government wants to control the structure of Amotekun in spite of it's incompetence and failure to provide security for citizens.

Adebanjo said government was planning to cause constitutional crisis by such move, adding that any state had the right to establish its own security outfit.

He said, "We have been telling our people that President Muhammadu Buhari and his APC-led government were not serious about keeping this country together and ensuring our security.

"They want to dominate us. Under a federal constitution, every state has the responsibility to take care of its own security.

"So, why would the presidency now agree that there would be regional security outfits but not armed while the ones attacking us are heavily armed.

"The presidency is just looking for a crisis, this thing is going to cause a constitutional problem because all the iniquities we've been tolerating in the South-West is now approaching climax."

Adebanjo added that if Nigeria want d to remain united, there was a need for restructuring, stressing that government needed to allow states to have their own security.

