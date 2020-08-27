DSS Storms PDP Youth Leader, Austin Okhai’s Residence Over Forthcoming Supreme Court Ruling On Election Of Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello

Okai, who is a member of the Governorship Campaign Council in Kogi State, had yesterday raised the alarm ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the 2019 governorship poll.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2020

Armed operatives of the Department of State Services on Thursday surrounded the Abuja home of the Peoples Democratic Party Youth Leader, Austin Okhai.

“DSS came to my house earlier today at Abacha Road, they have surrounded everywhere.

“My brother Aminu was forcefully taken along with them, one of the DSS operatives told one of my friends who just came in that they were from Asokoro.

“My life is in danger. They want me out of circulation based on my press releases and the information at my disposal about the Supreme Court judgment,” he told SaharaReporters.

He alleged that judges were under pressure to play along with the state governor, Yahaya Bello.

Okai urged the apex court to stand firm against the alleged manipulations of the judiciary by the Kogi governor.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday fixed August 31 to give judgment in the appeal brought before it by the governorship candidate of the PDP, Musa Wada.

In a split judgment of two-to-one delivered on May 23, 2020, the Election Petition Tribunal affirmed Bello’s election.

But on July 4, the Court of Appeal dismissed Wada’s appeal and affirmed Bello as governor of the state. See Also Human Rights Activist Accuses Kogi Politicians Of Using DSS To Harass, Intimidate Residents 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The appellate court also dismissed the appeals filed by the Social Democratic Party, the Action Peoples Party, and Democratic Peoples Party.

Dissatisfied, the PDP approached the Supreme Court, seeking to upturn the judgment of the two lower courts.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

