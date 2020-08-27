ICPC Arrests 25 FRSC, VIO Officials, Others For Driver License Fraud

The commission received information that the officials connive with louts to extort extra fees from applicants before their driver licenses and vehicles particulars are processed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2020

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has arrested 25 officials of Vehicle Inspection Office, Federal Road Safety Corp, Motor Vehicle Licensing Authority, and other persons in connection with driver license and vehicle particulars fraud in Lagos State.

The commission said the arrest was made in collaboration with the Department of State Services and Federal Road Safety Commission. 

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, on Thursday said the operation was conducted in Ikeja, Somolu, Eti-Osa, and Anthony Licensing Centres. 

Other places were Ojo, Oshodi, University of Lagos, Surulere, Agege and Coker centres in Lagos State.

She said, “The commission received information that the officials connive with louts to extort extra fees from applicants before their driver licenses and vehicles particulars are processed.

"Various sums of money and several incriminating documents and equipment were retrieved from the suspects during the operation.” 

The commission added that arrested officials have been granted administrative bail and would be arraigned in court after investigation was completed.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

