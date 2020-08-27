Nigerian Military Says Over 400 Terrorists Surrender In Nasarawa, Bomb Factory Destroyed

The Nigerian military has said that over 400 members of the Darul Salam Terrorists Group have surrendered with a bomb-making factory belonging to the terrorists decimated.

This was announced through a statement by a military spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche.

He said the surrendering of the insurgents followed “aggressive intensive kinetic operations at identified bandits’ enclaves” by a military unit, Operation Whirl Stroke, and other security agencies deployed at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Enenche added, “The camp was subsequently destroyed while troops are equally combing the surrounding forests for fleeing members of the sect.”