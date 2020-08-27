Twitter Users Name Lai Mohammed As Nigeria’s Worst Minister, Femi Adesina As Rudest Spokesperson In President Buhari’s Administration

Nigerians on Twitter have voted Lai Mohammed as the worst minister in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

President Buhari had in 2019 after winning his second term in office appointed 42 ministers to help him implement the agenda of his government for the people of Nigeria.

SaharaReporters on Tuesday conducted a poll in different batches asking Nigerians to select the worst performing among the ministers.

At the end of the poll, Sadiya Farouk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Lai Mohammed, Minister of

Information and Culture, and Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, were picked as the top 4 ministers with woeful performances.

POLL: Top (4) of the Worst @Mbuhari Ministers; Who is the worst? — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 26, 2020

A new poll was then conducted on Wednesday among the four with Mohammed topping the list as Nigeria’s worse minister in the last one year.

A total of 21,613 Twitter users participated in the poll with about 9,272 (42.9 per cent) picking the Information Minister.

Sadiya got 6,031 votes (27.9 per cent), Akpabio had 3,603 votes (16.7 per cent) while Malami got 2702 votes (12.5 per cent).

Who's is @Mbuhari's regime most obnoxious spokesperson? — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 25, 2020

In a different poll, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Buhari was picked as the most obnoxious spokesperson in the Presidency.

Others in the category were Lauretta Onochie, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, and Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President.

Who is @Mbuhari regime's worst performing minister? (5th Batch) — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 25, 2020

A total of 6,865 votes were recorded in the online poll.

Adesina topped the list with 3,004 votes (43.8 per cent), followed by Onochie, who had 2,324 votes (33.9 per cent).

Shehu got 1,351 votes (19.7 per cent) while Akande had 185 votes (2.7 per cent).