Amotekun Corps Should Carry Firearms, Says Gani Adams

Should we allow our citizens to be killed like chicken or you want us to only hold a cutlass to face someone that has AK7 rifle and other sophisticated weapons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2020

Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has again said the South-West regional security outfit known as "Operation Amotekun" should be allowed to carry firearms in order to end the rising insecurity in the region. 

Adams, who explained that the outfit would operate in accordance with existing laws and would not be collapsed into the police, said the security of lives and properties of citizens should be a top priority for any government. 

Adams revealed that Amotekun Corps was designed to combat kidnapping, banditry and other forms of crime in the region.

He said, "The issue of Amotekun has been settled and I don't know why Garba Shehu is bringing another issue out of it again on collapsing its structure under the police.

"What stops the Commissioner of Police in each state to license Amotekun with just 200 pump action to complement their efforts. 

"You are holding an AK 47 and this can kill people within the radius of one kilometer and pump-action cannot kill more than 500 meters.

"Should we allow our citizens to be killed like chicken or you want us to only hold a cutlass to face someone that has AK7 rifle and other sophisticated weapons. 

"We even got information two days ago that they have invaded parts of the South-West and you are still saying any who wants to be in charge of local security shouldn't move with armed. It shows you don't value the life of your citizens."

He added that the regional security outfit had come to stay and it would be extremely difficult for anyone to truncate its operations or reduce its influence for personal gains.

While noting that the formation of the regional security outfit had already passed through the law, Adams said Amotekun Corps was never an arrangement placed under the police but only to complement its efforts. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Any Fulani Who Comes To Benue As Vigilante Will Go To Jail –Governor Ortom
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Raid Kaduna Towns, Kill Two, Kidnap Policeman, Three Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Not Sincere With Fight Against Insecurity, Says Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency I Can’t Go To My Village Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Slaughtered 75 Residents Like Animals In One Night –Borno Senator
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Military Says Over 400 Terrorists Surrender In Nasarawa, Bomb Factory Destroyed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: Ohanaeze, Ijaw, OPC, Arewa, Others Form New Youth Group
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Postpones Resumption Date For International Flights
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akwa Ibom Journalists Boycott Ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode’s Press Conference
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel People Pretending To Rescue Lagos Helicopter Crash Victims Stole Their Phones, Cash --Eyewitness
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: Pilot, Passenger Dead, One Rescued In Lagos Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Helicopter Crashes In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption United Kingdom Moves To Confiscate £117m Properties Linked To Ex-convict And Former Delta Governor, Ibori
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam I Won’t Waste A Minute Signing Death Warrant Of Musician Accused Of Blasphemy --Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Woman Married Without Child For Seven Years Dies After Giving Birth To Quadruplet In Lagos, Family Cries Out For Help
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Saudi Arabia Discharges Ibrahim Abubakar, Nigerian Arrested In Jeddah In 2018
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion El-Rufai Vs. NBA: The Unspoken Truth About The Annual Conference Of Nigerian Lawyers By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Accident Investigation Bureau Recovers Black Box, Says Crashed Helicopter Flew From Port-Harcourt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Third Person Onboard Crashed Lagos Helicopter Dies
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad