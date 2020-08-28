Amotekun Corps Should Carry Firearms, Says Gani Adams

Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has again said the South-West regional security outfit known as "Operation Amotekun" should be allowed to carry firearms in order to end the rising insecurity in the region.

Adams, who explained that the outfit would operate in accordance with existing laws and would not be collapsed into the police, said the security of lives and properties of citizens should be a top priority for any government.

Adams revealed that Amotekun Corps was designed to combat kidnapping, banditry and other forms of crime in the region.

He said, "The issue of Amotekun has been settled and I don't know why Garba Shehu is bringing another issue out of it again on collapsing its structure under the police.

"What stops the Commissioner of Police in each state to license Amotekun with just 200 pump action to complement their efforts.

"You are holding an AK 47 and this can kill people within the radius of one kilometer and pump-action cannot kill more than 500 meters.

"Should we allow our citizens to be killed like chicken or you want us to only hold a cutlass to face someone that has AK7 rifle and other sophisticated weapons.

"We even got information two days ago that they have invaded parts of the South-West and you are still saying any who wants to be in charge of local security shouldn't move with armed. It shows you don't value the life of your citizens."

He added that the regional security outfit had come to stay and it would be extremely difficult for anyone to truncate its operations or reduce its influence for personal gains.

While noting that the formation of the regional security outfit had already passed through the law, Adams said Amotekun Corps was never an arrangement placed under the police but only to complement its efforts.

