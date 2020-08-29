17 Dead, Many Injured As Restaurant Collapses In China

45 people have been brought out, of which 17 were dead, seven seriously injured and 21 slightly injured

by Sahara Reporters Aug 29, 2020

At least 17 people were killed in China after a two-storey restaurant collapsed during a gathering on Saturday morning, state media said.

The restaurant was in Shanxi province's Xiangfen county, about 630 kilometers (400 miles) South-West of Beijing.

ANews

Xinhua news agency reported that “45 people have been brought out, of which 17 were dead, seven seriously injured and 21 slightly injured”.

Rescuers in orange overalls and hard hats combed the crumbled ruin of the building, images on the CGTN website showed, with a decorative painting seen on one of the few walls still intact.

Seven hundred people were involved in the rescue operation, CGTN said.

While the cause of the disaster was not immediately clear, China is no stranger to building collapses and deadly construction accidents.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion The High Sea On Lagos Roads: Evidence Of Corruption, Incompetence And Insensitivity By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Environment Kano State To Review Waste Management Laws
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Environment Nigeria, Others To Receive African Development Bank Funds To Fight Climate Change
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion The Urgency of Climate Change Tiding By Louis Odion
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Olusosun Dumpsite: Automobile Technicians Beg Lagos Govt For Access To Mechanic Village
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption 'Good Job Or You End Up In Jail' — Delta Community Protests Substandard N736m Road
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Postpones Resumption Date For International Flights
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel People Pretending To Rescue Lagos Helicopter Crash Victims Stole Their Phones, Cash --Eyewitness
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Of Kano Should Be Sentenced To Death For Collecting Bribe —Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akwa Ibom Journalists Boycott Ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode’s Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News BREAKING: Third Person Onboard Crashed Lagos Helicopter Dies
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Garba Shehu Reverses Council Of State Decision Nominating Christian As Chairman Of NPC, Announces Muslim As Replacement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion El-Rufai Vs. NBA: The Unspoken Truth About The Annual Conference Of Nigerian Lawyers By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Outrage Over Eviction Of Stall Owners At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption United Kingdom Moves To Confiscate £117m Properties Linked To Ex-convict And Former Delta Governor, Ibori
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At 43
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Raid Kaduna Towns, Kill Two, Kidnap Policeman, Three Others
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Saudi Arabia Discharges Ibrahim Abubakar, Nigerian Arrested In Jeddah In 2018
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad