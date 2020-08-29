17 Dead, Many Injured As Restaurant Collapses In China

At least 17 people were killed in China after a two-storey restaurant collapsed during a gathering on Saturday morning, state media said.

The restaurant was in Shanxi province's Xiangfen county, about 630 kilometers (400 miles) South-West of Beijing.

Xinhua news agency reported that “45 people have been brought out, of which 17 were dead, seven seriously injured and 21 slightly injured”.

Rescuers in orange overalls and hard hats combed the crumbled ruin of the building, images on the CGTN website showed, with a decorative painting seen on one of the few walls still intact.

Seven hundred people were involved in the rescue operation, CGTN said.

While the cause of the disaster was not immediately clear, China is no stranger to building collapses and deadly construction accidents.