Governor Ganduje Of Kano Should Be Sentenced To Death For Collecting Bribe —Aisha Yesufu

Yesufu in a tweet said that the governor should also be sentenced to death for collecting bribe.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2020

Aisha Yesufu, a leader of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, has condemned Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for expressing readiness to sign the death warrant of a musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu over alleged blasphemy.

Speaking at a gathering of religious leaders, legal practitioners, security personnel and government officials on Thursday, Ganduje had said he won’t waste time in signing the warrant for the execution of Sharif-Aminu if he does not appeal the Sharia Court ruling that sentenced him to death by hanging on August 10.

Yesufu in a tweet on Friday said that the governor should also be sentenced to death for allegedly collecting bribe.

She said, “Ganduje was caught on camera allegedly collecting bribe. In sharia law, any gift to public servant belongs to the state talkless of one caught collecting bribe. 

"There is no immunity in sharia law. Ganduje should be the one sentenced to death not signing death warrant.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ondo Court Reinstates Suspended Lawmakers, Asks Assembly To Pay Each Of Them N5m
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Youths Protest In Ondo, Ask IGP To Arrest Ex-APC Chairman, Kekemeke, Over 'Inciting' Comments
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Again, Magu Writes Presidential Panel, Demands To See Petitions, Exhibits, Case Files To Prepare Defence
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Elections How Soldiers Abducted And Tortured AAC Members Over Local Government Election In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I’m Restricted From Interfering In Ganduje, Sanusi's Rift –Buhari
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Politics President Buhari Lists Nine Focus Areas For Remaining Part Of Tenure
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Postpones Resumption Date For International Flights
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel People Pretending To Rescue Lagos Helicopter Crash Victims Stole Their Phones, Cash --Eyewitness
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akwa Ibom Journalists Boycott Ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode’s Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News BREAKING: Third Person Onboard Crashed Lagos Helicopter Dies
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption United Kingdom Moves To Confiscate £117m Properties Linked To Ex-convict And Former Delta Governor, Ibori
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion El-Rufai Vs. NBA: The Unspoken Truth About The Annual Conference Of Nigerian Lawyers By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Raid Kaduna Towns, Kill Two, Kidnap Policeman, Three Others
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Garba Shehu Reverses Council Of State Decision Nominating Christian As Chairman Of NPC, Announces Muslim As Replacement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: Pilot, Passenger Dead, One Rescued In Lagos Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Saudi Arabia Discharges Ibrahim Abubakar, Nigerian Arrested In Jeddah In 2018
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At 43
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Outrage Over Eviction Of Stall Owners At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad