Governor Ganduje Of Kano Should Be Sentenced To Death For Collecting Bribe —Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, a leader of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, has condemned Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for expressing readiness to sign the death warrant of a musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu over alleged blasphemy.

Speaking at a gathering of religious leaders, legal practitioners, security personnel and government officials on Thursday, Ganduje had said he won’t waste time in signing the warrant for the execution of Sharif-Aminu if he does not appeal the Sharia Court ruling that sentenced him to death by hanging on August 10.

Yesufu in a tweet on Friday said that the governor should also be sentenced to death for allegedly collecting bribe.

She said, “Ganduje was caught on camera allegedly collecting bribe. In sharia law, any gift to public servant belongs to the state talkless of one caught collecting bribe.

"There is no immunity in sharia law. Ganduje should be the one sentenced to death not signing death warrant.”

