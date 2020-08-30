Buhari Is Only Nigerian Military Officer To Overthrow A Democratic Government --Sowore

Rights activist and SaharaReporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has knocked Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, over comments that he (Sowore) was trying to overthrow a democratically-elected government.

According to the activist, the only Nigerian military officer, who overthrew a democratically-elected government in history was President Buhari.

Shehu had on Friday while reacting to SaharaReporters’ publication accusing him of reversing the Council of State decision nominating Silas Agara as Chairman of National Population Commission and announcing one Nasiru Kwarra, a Muslim, described Sowore as a coup plotter.

The digital newspaper published using donor funds from the US including the Ford Foudation & the Omidyar Foundation, which publisher is standing trial for plotting the overthrow of the elected govt of Nigeria is reporting that I have changed the decision of a constitutional body, https://t.co/oELQH3wbTz — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) August 28, 2020

But responding swiftly to Shehu’s post, Sowore said, “Garba Shehu, let me remind you that the only Nigerian military officer who ever overthrew a democratically-elected government in 1983 was and remains Major

General Muhammadu Buhari, your current boss. He is yet to face trial for that criminal act of treason! #Revolutionnow."

Garba Shehu, let me remind you that the only Nigerian military officer who'd ever overthrown a democratically elected government (in 1983) was and remains Major General @MBuhari MBuhari, your current boss, he is yet to face trial for that criminal act of treason! #RevolutionNow https://t.co/16BSw0vGEx — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 28, 2020

SaharaRepoters earlier raised the alarm on the plot by some powerful persons to replace Agara, who is a Christian, with a Muslim despite his selection for the position by President Buhari.

Hours after the Council of State meeting ratifying the appointment, Shehu sent a brief message to journalists announcing Kwarra, a Muslim from Nasarawa State, as Chairman.

According to findings, Shehu disrupted the entire arrangement with his message to journalists, who reported the narrative he sold to them.

A government source confirmed to SaharaReporters that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State was among top Northern Muslims, who worked against Agara being appointed to head the commission.

"Governor of Nassarawa and Chief of Staff told Buhari not to handover NPC to a Christian," the source said.