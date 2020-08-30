Pregnant Woman, Two Kids, Others Among Victims Of Ondo Accident

Three other persons sustained injuries in the accident, which was caused by a truck conveying diesel, which rammed into some shops in the commercial area of the town, causing destruction.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2020

A yet to be identified pregnant woman was among victims of a fatal auto accident, which occurred on Saturday in Ondo State. 

The accident occurred at Ikare Akoko in Akoko North Local Government Area of the state. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the woman also lost two of her male children in the crash. 

The family was among seven casualties involved in the accident. 

Federal Road Safety Corps Head of Operation, Samuel Oyedeji, confirmed the accident.

He said, "The bodies of the victims have been deposited at General Hospital in Akure. 

"Those who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment in the hospital."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

