Contractors Protest Non-payment of Project Fees At Finance Ministry In Abuja

Funds being spent on the verification exercise was almost higher than the amount owed local contractors put together.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2020

A group of contractors on Monday in Abuja staged a protest at the Ministry of Finance complex over non-payment of contracts they had carried out for various ministries, departments and agencies of the Nigerian Government.

The protesters alleged that billions of naira had been approved and released by the Presidency to settle the liabilities but the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had refused to pay them.

Spokeperson for Local Contractors of Nigeria, Dandy Rowland, said the delay in the payment had subjected many of their members to hardship and harrowing experiences across the country.

Rowland said the Minister of Finance through her Special Adviser on Media had on July 8, 2020 told them that the sum of N18bn had been released to pay local contractors and that the payment would be made within 14 days of the announcement.

He added that Presidential Initiative on Continued Audit in the ministry had verified the contracts executed by their members and recommended the payment of all contractors in batches beginning with N10m downwards.

He said the ministry had refused to yield to the recommendations by the committee.

He said, “The Finance Minister is still talking of verification every now and then in order to manipulate the payment against PlCA’s recommendation." 

He lamented that funds being spent on the verification exercise was almost higher than the amount owed local contractors put together.

The protesters therefore appealed to President Buhari to prevail on the minister to pay them their money before they die of hunger.

The minister was not available for comments on the matter and no official of the ministry was ready to speak because they were not authorised to do so.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM FAAN Workers Protest Nigerian Government's Plan To Concession Airports
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Buhari Regime Vs Nigerian Workers: No Agreement Reached On New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Doctors Reject Minimum Wage In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Institute Staff Picket Organisation In Lagos Over Acting DG’s Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS COVID-19: Group Condemns Mass Retrenchment Of Workers, Deduction Of Salaries
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Labour Unions In Kano To Embark On Strike Over Reduction In Salary
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Firm Lists 33 Nigerian Properties In United Kingdom, Begins Sales Over Government's Refusal To Pay Damage Cost
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports Former Flying Eagles Goalkeeper, Felagha, Dies At 26
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Bishop Oyedepo And Irresponsible COVID-19 Faith Healing Claims By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is Only Nigerian Military Officer To Overthrow A Democratic Government --Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye, Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Group Accuses President Buhari Of Islamisation Agenda Over Removal Of Christian As NPC Chairman
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Investigation: African Migrants 'Left To Die' In Saudi Arabia’s Hellish Covid Detention Centres
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Kano Elders Write Buhari, Kick Against Ganduje’s Move To Take N300Bn Loan From China
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International I Look Forward To The Day Nigeria Rewards Hard Work, Says Nigeria-born Lawyer Appointed Minister In Canada
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM FAAN Workers Protest Nigerian Government's Plan To Concession Airports
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Conducting House-To-House Search For IPOB Members After Enugu Killings, Survivor Says
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police Newly Promoted Assistant Inspector-General Of Police, Yusuf, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad