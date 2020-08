The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of the Social Democratic Party and its candidate, Natasha Akpoti, challenging the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi in the November 16, 2019 election.

A seven-man panel of judges in a unanimous decision read by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji on Monday dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit and affirmed the election of Governor Bello.