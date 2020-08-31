Yoruba World Congress Dissolves Executive Council

Prof Banji Akintoye said the committee formed at inception of the organisation and consisting of all 16 secretaries and directors, stands dissolved immediately.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2020

Leaders of the Yoruba World Congress, an umbrella body of all Yoruba socio-cultural, self-determination and advocacy groups in Nigeria and Diaspora has dissolved the executive committee of the association. 

Prof Banji Akintoye in a statement on behalf of the leaders said the committee formed at inception of the organisation and consisting of all 16 secretaries and directors, stands dissolved immediately.

The statement reads, “At the meeting of Saturday, August 29, 2020 held at Ibadan and presided over by the leader and President of the Yoruba World Congress, Prof. 'Banji Akintoye, it was resolved as follows that: Yoruba World Congress continues to resolutely reassure Yoruba people that YWC is one and is not in conflict. Neither is there any crisis within the organisation.

“Based on the fact that YWC has grown so fast, so wide and so soon, it is experiencing some structural and administrative challenges, which is normal with such a massively expanding organisation, and which we, the pioneers and founders, are tackling with confidence.

“We are grateful to all our leaders, officers and youths who have worked assiduously and in various capacities with the leader and President to keep the organisation strong and achievement oriented. 

“For the major reason that the organisation has expanded exponentially and in many directions within a short period, it has become imperative that YWC upgrade its operations and organisation modalities. Hence it was further resolved as follows:

“That the Interim Executive Committee, formed at the inception of the organisation and consisting of all the 16 secretaries and directors stands dissolved immediately.

“That a four-man support committee to work with the President and leader pending the convention to elect substantive officers be set up immediately to seamlessly continue the work of the organisation in the interim.”
 

