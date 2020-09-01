418 Health Workers Contract COVID-19 In Ondo

At least 418 health workers have so far contracted COVID-19 in Ondo State since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Segun Fatusi, Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 in the state made the disclosure in Akure on Monday.

Fatusi said medical doctors attending to sick patients top the figure of the health workers, who tested positive for the virus in the state.

He explained that the affected doctors have been given a clean bill of health and now free from the virus.

Fatusi hinted that the state had made arrangements to procure a new set of personal protective equipment for health workers in the state to ensure they work safely while attending to sick patients.

According to him, the state had recorded a total of 1539 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus in April in Ondo.

Fatusi added that 30 deaths were also recorded as a result of Coronavirus, adding that the state was already witnessing a decline in casualty figures.

He said, “As we are watching what other states are doing, we are also watching the state of the epidemic in Ondo.

“One of the fastest ways to learn is through other people’s experiences.

“It will also help us in our modelling of what is likely to happen, so you can be sure we are reviewing the guidelines regarding our education sector."

