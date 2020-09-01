Atiku Abubakar Loses Mother-in-law, Hajia Khadija Musdafa

She will be buried on Tuesday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2020

Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, mother in-law to Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and candidate of the Peoples democratic Party in the 2019 presidential election, is dead.

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to the former Vice President, quoted Abubakar as expressing sadness over the loss.

He, however, said that Atiku remembers Hajiya Musdafa for her kindness and compassion, which benefited many including himself.

Atiku also sent his condolences to the Lamido of Adamawa, HRH Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, and the Musdafa royal family.

“Hajiya was like a mother to me and treated me with love and compassion, especially after I lost my beloved mother. It will be difficult to forget her. I will, however, take solace in the memory that she lived an impactful life,” the former Vice President was quoted to have said.
 

