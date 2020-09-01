Bayelsa Announces Resumption Of Classes For Primary Six Pupils

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has approved the reopening of classes for primary six pupils in all public and private schools in the state.

The directive will take effect from September 7, 2020.

A statement by Walton Liverpool, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, reads, ”All headmasters of public primary schools and proprietors of private schools are by this announcement directed to resume school for primary six pupils on September 7, 2020.

”However, COVID-19 materials shall be supplied to schools through the Ministry of Education before the resumption date.”