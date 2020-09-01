Bayelsa Announces Resumption Of Classes For Primary Six Pupils

COVID-19 materials shall be supplied to schools through the Ministry of Education before the resumption date

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2020

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has approved the reopening of classes for primary six pupils in all public and private schools in the state.

The directive will take effect from September 7, 2020.

A statement by Walton Liverpool, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, reads, ”All headmasters of public primary schools and proprietors of private schools are by this announcement directed to resume school for primary six pupils on September 7, 2020.

”However, COVID-19 materials shall be  supplied to schools through the Ministry of Education before the resumption date.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Kogi Schools To Reopen September 14
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Guarantee Our Safety Like Your Children Before Asking Us To Resume, Students Tell Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive Buhari’s Closest Aide, Sarki Abba, Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 418 Health Workers Contract COVID-19 In Ondo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Education COVID-19: Chrisland Schools, Parents Disagree Over Resumption Of Learning, Examination During Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Firm Lists 33 Nigerian Properties In United Kingdom, Begins Sales Over Government's Refusal To Pay Damage Cost
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff Presents Three-bedroom Flat To Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Journalism Fani-Kayode Threatens Court Action Against Daily Trust, Demands N6bn For Defamation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Electronics BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Investigate DSTV, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International I Look Forward To The Day Nigeria Rewards Hard Work, Says Nigeria-born Lawyer Appointed Minister In Canada
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Governor Sanwo-Olu, Oniru of Iru, Oba Lawal Plotting To Release Thugs Arrested By Police For Terrorising, Tormenting Residents
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Killed 13 Traditional Leaders, Several Ward Heads In Borno --Monarch
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Builds Multi-million Naira Mansion In Katsina With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye, Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Fani-Kayode’s Gaffe And Rot In Media By Gidado Shuaib
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Man, Obinna Ukwuani, Appointed Chief Digital Officer For Bank Of Kigali In Rwanda
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Investigation: African Migrants 'Left To Die' In Saudi Arabia’s Hellish Covid Detention Centres
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad