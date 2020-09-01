Boko Haram Terrorists Killed 13 Traditional Leaders, Several Ward Heads In Borno --Monarch

In the course of their operations, the emirate council lost about 13 district heads in addition to many ward heads, who were killed in their respective domains.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2020

Alhaji Garbai Elkanemi, Shehu of Borno, has said that 13 district heads and several ward heads (Bulamas) were killed in his emirate at the peak of the ongoing Boko Haram crisis by the terrorist group.

The monarch made the disclosure in Maiduguri during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the Senate Committee on Special Duties led by Senator Abubakar Yusuf.

The senators were in Borno State to assess the performance of the North-East Development Commission.

The traditional ruler claimed that the Boko Haram crisis started in the state in July 2009 following a disagreement between the Izala and Yusufiya Islamic sects.

He said, “Gradually, they moved their operations from Maiduguri to local government area headquarters and other towns within the state. 

"In the course of their operations, the emirate council lost about 13 district heads in addition to many ward heads, who were killed in their respective domains.

“The activities of the criminal elements had not deterred our district and village heads of being proactive in reporting their activities to the security agencies.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

