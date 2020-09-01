Nigerians On Twitter Spam President Buhari’s Tweets In ‘E-Protest’ Over Crackdown On Critics

Nigerians on Twitter in a delibrate attempt spammed the post with multiple tweets saying, “IFB” or “I follow back” in net-speak, a word users of the micro blogging platform use to grow their followers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2020

Nigerians on social networking platform, Twitter, have devised a new method of protesting against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration by spaming tweets posted to his verified Twitter handle as a form of civil disobedience as repression grows in the country.

Buhari’s administration is notorious for militarising and disrupting peaceful protests, jailing journalists and rights activists while social media influencers have also disappeared under his administration. 

The protest, which has been ongoing for weeks, became more prominent on August 20 when Buhari a 12-second video was posted to his account @mbuhari saying, “Our goal is simple, to provide quality infrastructure to build prosperity to millions of Nigerians in both urban and rural areas.” 

In response to the video, Nigerians on Twitter in a delibrate attempt spammed the post with multiple tweets saying, “IFB” or “I follow back” in net-speak, a word users of the micro blogging platform use to grow their followers.

When Buhari’s account posted about Nigeria’s polio free status on August 25, a congratulatory message to Akinwunmi Adesina on August 27 on his re-election to the Africa Development Bank, his meeting with African leaders about the coup in Mali and a post on Nigeria’s diversification to gold on August 28, users derailed the conversation by taking over the comment section using “IFB” and “BuhariResign”.

This type of protest is not new. 

In June 2020, fans of Korean music group, BTS, spammed posts of Uniter States President, Donald Trump and other popular conservatives by using their page to incite racial tensions in the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd. 

Similarly, the Dallas Police Department put out a call on Twiter for people to report "illegal activity from the protests" via its iWatch Dallas app but instead, K-pop stans called on each other to spam the app with videos of the music group as a move to protect protesters.

Shortly afterwords, the app crashed temporarily.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Two Docked For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Internet Internet Society, AU Commission Launch Guidelines On Personal Data Protection
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Internet Fraudster Bags Three Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption FBI, EFCC Arrest 16 Fraudsters As Magu Says Nigeria's 'Yahoo Boys' Relocating To Ghana
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Twitter Freezes Vocal Buhari's Critic Aisha Yesufu, BBOG Co-founder's Account
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Youths Protest Against Cybercrime In Delta State
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Firm Lists 33 Nigerian Properties In United Kingdom, Begins Sales Over Government's Refusal To Pay Damage Cost
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Governor Sanwo-Olu, Oniru of Iru, Oba Lawal Plotting To Release Thugs Arrested By Police For Terrorising, Tormenting Residents
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International I Look Forward To The Day Nigeria Rewards Hard Work, Says Nigeria-born Lawyer Appointed Minister In Canada
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff Presents Three-bedroom Flat To Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Kano Elders Write Buhari, Kick Against Ganduje’s Move To Take N300Bn Loan From China
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Atiku Abubakar Loses Mother-in-law, Hajia Khadija Musdafa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Journalism Fani-Kayode Threatens Court Action Against Daily Trust, Demands N6bn For Defamation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Amotekun: We've Arrested Over 16 Criminal Suspects, Says Corps Commander In Ondo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye, Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Killed 13 Traditional Leaders, Several Ward Heads In Borno --Monarch
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Electronics BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Investigate DSTV, Others
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Opinion The Southern Kaduna Question By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad