Two Dead, One Missing As Boat Capsizes In Lagos

The fishing boat involved was conveying seven passengers, five adults including the boat captain and two toddlers when the incident happened.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2020

Two persons were confirmed dead and another missing after a fishing boat with seven passengers capsized in Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 7:00pm in Ikorodu area of the state on Monday.

General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, confirmed this in a statement, saying that the victims were going to a relative’s funeral when the incident happened.

He said the fishing boat involved was conveying seven passengers, five adults including the boat captain and two toddlers when the incident happened.

He said, “The boat from Makoko Community capsized into the Lagos lagoon while heading to Offin area in Ikorodu.

“Further inquires revealed that the cause of the incidence was the rough water current usually recorded around the area.

“Inquiries reveal that the fishing boat was clearly operating outside its fishing capability and therefore not equipped with necessary safety gadgets for passengers ferry operation. It carried the occupants who are all related and headed to Offin for a relative’s funeral.

“Upon further investigations, it was revealed that all seven passengers aboard were not wearing a lifejacket. Four passengers were rescued alive, two fatalities, and one passenger missing.

“The men of the LASEMA and Marine Police have been contacted to support the ongoing search operation for the remaining victim while further investigation is ongoing.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel People Pretending To Rescue Lagos Helicopter Crash Victims Stole Their Phones, Cash --Eyewitness
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Nok, Jos to the Tafawa Belewa’s Tomb (VI) By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel LAGBUS To Provide Free Bus Rides On Christmas Day
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy Abuja Airport Repairs To Cost N5.8b
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Nigerian Govt Confirms Vibration At Lagos Airport, Explains Reason
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business ICAO Trains 20 NCAA Inspectors On Air Operator’s Certification
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Firm Lists 33 Nigerian Properties In United Kingdom, Begins Sales Over Government's Refusal To Pay Damage Cost
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye, Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International I Look Forward To The Day Nigeria Rewards Hard Work, Says Nigeria-born Lawyer Appointed Minister In Canada
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Kano Elders Write Buhari, Kick Against Ganduje’s Move To Take N300Bn Loan From China
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Amotekun: We've Arrested Over 16 Criminal Suspects, Says Corps Commander In Ondo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Atiku Abubakar Loses Mother-in-law, Hajia Khadija Musdafa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Governor Sanwo-Olu, Oniru of Iru, Oba Lawal Plotting To Release Thugs Arrested By Police For Terrorising, Tormenting Residents
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics National Assembly Won’t Tolerate Any Disrespect From Buhari’s Political Appointees Again –Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion The Southern Kaduna Question By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Investigation: African Migrants 'Left To Die' In Saudi Arabia’s Hellish Covid Detention Centres
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Killed 13 Traditional Leaders, Several Ward Heads In Borno --Monarch
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is Only Nigerian Military Officer To Overthrow A Democratic Government --Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad