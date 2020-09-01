Two Dead, One Missing As Boat Capsizes In Lagos

Two persons were confirmed dead and another missing after a fishing boat with seven passengers capsized in Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 7:00pm in Ikorodu area of the state on Monday.

General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, confirmed this in a statement, saying that the victims were going to a relative’s funeral when the incident happened.

He said the fishing boat involved was conveying seven passengers, five adults including the boat captain and two toddlers when the incident happened.

He said, “The boat from Makoko Community capsized into the Lagos lagoon while heading to Offin area in Ikorodu.

“Further inquires revealed that the cause of the incidence was the rough water current usually recorded around the area.

“Inquiries reveal that the fishing boat was clearly operating outside its fishing capability and therefore not equipped with necessary safety gadgets for passengers ferry operation. It carried the occupants who are all related and headed to Offin for a relative’s funeral.

“Upon further investigations, it was revealed that all seven passengers aboard were not wearing a lifejacket. Four passengers were rescued alive, two fatalities, and one passenger missing.

“The men of the LASEMA and Marine Police have been contacted to support the ongoing search operation for the remaining victim while further investigation is ongoing.”

