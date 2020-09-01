Zimbabwe Bows To Foreign Pressure, To Return Lands To White Farmers Who Grabbed It During Colonialism

The Government of Zimbabwe has said that it would return farmland to foreigners, mostly white, who had their lands revoked by a government programme intended to address land-grabs that occurred during the colonial era.

The United States had said compensating the white farmers, who are descendants of Dutch, British and German colonialists, was one of its requirement to lift economic sanctions on the African nation.

Robert Mugabe

The lands, which was reclaimed in 2000 and 2001 under former President, Robert Mugabe, will now be handed back to white farmers in a new programme, which also promised them $3.5bn for seized infrastructure.

The Government of Zimbabwe said the farmers will be able to apply to get their lands back.