Brazillian Soccer Star, Neymar, Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus. 

Although PSG is yet to confirm, however, on Wednesday the club confirmed three cases amongst their players.

The club's official Twitter account stated, "Three @PSG_English players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols. All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days."

According to a report by French sports newspaper, L'Equipe, Neymar was one of the three cases following his holiday visit to Ibiza. 

The newspaper claims Neymar turned his report in upon his return back to PSG.

