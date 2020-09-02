Federal Executive Council Approves N11.74bn For Kebbi Road Construction, N1.20bn For NDLEA Property, Other Contracts

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council has granted the Ministry of Works and Housing, Power, Justice, and Aviation a memoranda for contracts worth N26.06bn for the execution of projects.

The approval was announced to journalists after the 14th virtual FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said his office obtained an approval for a memorandum seeking to purchase an accommodation for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Malami said the property was located at Plot No. 1123-1129 Cadastral Zone 0607 at Aviation Village, Airport Road, Abuja, and costs of N1.20bn to be purchased from Messrs. Chachangi Airlines Nigeria Ltd.

He said, “The council eventually considered the memo and gave approval for the agency to acquire the property for a consideration of one billion, one hundred and ninety six million naira (N1, 196,000,000), inclusive of 7.5 % VAT with a delivery period of four weeks."

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, said he got an approval for the upgrade and refurbishment of the safe tower equipment in four airports including Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

He said, “This is just to increase the efficiency of the airports and reduce the workload in the control tower and to automate what was a hitherto analogue system to digital. The total contract sum is N13.122, 230, 999.17.

“This is in two parts. First component which is a foreign component is twenty eight million, four hundred and eighty nine thousand, five hundred and sixty five (€28,489,565m). The naira component is N3.491, 504,488.31. Of course, there will be 7.5% added VAT. It will be for completion period of 12 months.

“This has been approved as part of things that we do in civil aviation that passengers don’t see, that is our major work that we do, it is a terminal building or runway which you can see, these are the things that are out there in the bushes which contribute safety and security of our space.”

The Minister of Works and Housing said his ministry obtained two approvals for a memorandum for an emergency work as well as complete work on the Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji Road in Kebbi State, at the aggregated cost of N11.74bn.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum to Council for the Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji Road in Kebbi State for two approvals. The first was to ratify the emergency works that were undertaken over seven kilometers between 2019 at N1.145bn, and then to approve the award by the same contractor to now complete the balance of 55 kilometers which was approved also at N10.589bn.

“So, just by way of emphasis, we did an emergency 7 kilometers out of 62 kilometers. Because it was emergency we need to come for ratification which was given and we now got approval to award the remaining 55 kilometers so that we can complete the road which was also given,” the minister said.