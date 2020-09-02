Two Killed, Four Injured As Trucks Hit Commercial Bus In Lagos

Two persons were killed after four vehicles involving two trucks, a tanker and a commercial bus collided in the Anthony area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

Four other victims, who were rescued from the scene of the accident sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been taken to the hospital for treatment by emergency responders.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the accident was caused by reckless driving, adding that out of the six victims rescued, two women died.

He said, “The agency received distress calls about the above incident and upon arrival at the scene of incident, discovered that a four (4) vehicle accident had occurred comprising two tipper trucks, one with registration number AKM-741ZT, a second tipper with unknown registration number, a loaded tanker with unknown registration number and commercial bus with unknown registration.

“The resultant collision, a result of reckless driving left occupants of the bus trapped within. With the use of the agency’s light rescue equipment, six (6) people were extricated from the bus. They were found to have sustained varying degrees of injuries and unfortunately two (2) adult female lost their lives at the scene of incident.

“Agency responders, the LRU ambulance, Lasambus, Nigeria Police, Lagos Fire service and LRU fire unit were joint responders at the scene of incident.”

