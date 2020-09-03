Armed Men Attack Kagara In Niger State, Rob Bank

Armed bandits on Wednesday evening stormed Kagara town, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, to attack a bank and cart away huge sums of money.

An eyewitness told Prestige Radio that the armed men numbering about 90 with sophisticated weapons on 30 motorbikes, launched the attack around 6:00pm on Wednesday.

The armed men operated till 7:00pm inside Kagara town, battling with volunteers, who tried to chase them with Dane guns.

Many people were injured and are lying helplessly at Kagara General Hospital, it was gathered.

