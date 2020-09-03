Armed Men Attack Kagara In Niger State, Rob Bank

The armed men operated till 7:00pm inside Kagara town, battling with volunteers, who tried to chase them with Dane guns.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2020

Armed bandits on Wednesday evening stormed Kagara town, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, to attack a bank and cart away huge sums of money.

An eyewitness told Prestige Radio that the armed men numbering about 90 with sophisticated weapons on 30 motorbikes, launched the attack around 6:00pm on Wednesday.

The armed men operated till 7:00pm inside Kagara town, battling with volunteers, who tried to chase them with Dane guns.

Many people were injured and are lying helplessly at Kagara General Hospital, it was gathered.
 

