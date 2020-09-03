BREAKING: Oyo Cancels 10pm To 4am Curfew

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2020

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force headed by Governor Seyi Makinde has announced the cancellation of the 10pm curfew imposed on the state to stop further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in statement on Thursday by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde

The task force, however, warned operators of night clubs to desist from accommodating persons in closed areas within their premises, adding that research had confirmed that the virus spreads faster when people cluster in closed venues.

The statement said an advisory would be sent to night clubs owners by the Emergency Operations Centre arm of the task force to allow guests into their enclosed areas.

The statement further indicated that the task force issued another warning to residents of the state to continue to follow the 'own your action initiative' of the state’s COVID-19 task force as according to the task force, the state “is not completely out of the woods with regards to COVID-19”.

It warned residents of the state not to jettison the guidelines on the prevention of the virus including washing of hands, social distancing and use of nose masks.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

