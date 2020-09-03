Coalition For Revolution Calls On Nigerians To Reject Petrol Pump Price Increase

We stand for holistic, root and branch change to do away with the exploitative system. They cannot be allowed to continue feeding fat at our expense. Government must be defunded.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2020

Coalition for Revolution has called on Nigerians to reject the increase in fuel pump price from N143.80 to N163.00. 

The group described as insensitive the action of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, insisting that it was unacceptable. 

In a statement by the Co-coveners of CORE, Baba Aye and Gbenga Komolafe, the group said it will support every form of resistance and organised mass action. 

They also  commended the National Association of Nigerian Students (Zone D) for calling for a mass protest on September 8 to demand the immediate reversal of the fuel price and electricity tariff.

The statement reads, “CORE is mobilising for a nationwide protest on 1 October. After 60 years of independence, our demands cannot be piecemeal. We stand for holistic, root and branch change to do away with the exploitative system. They cannot be allowed to continue feeding fat at our expense. Government must be defunded. 

“This requires rejection of all the anti-poor policies they throw at us, with demonstrable action beyond mere words. This is very important but is not enough. If we keep fighting each battle as single episodes of exploitation, the regime will keep coming up with several anti-poor policies for each one we force them to reverse, taking back what they are made to give with the left hand, with the right. 

“We must also reveal the systemic connections between all these economic attacks and unite the struggle into a revolutionary wave aimed at tackling our exploitation and oppression at the root.”
 

