Fuel Hike: We Are Mobilising For Nationwide Protest, PDP Youth Say

The new price was targeted at shortchanging the poor in society and putting basic commodities farther from their reach

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Frontiers has said it is mobilising to organise nationwide protests over the increase in pump price of petroleum from N145 to N151 per litre.

Usman Austin Okai, National Coordinator of the group, after an emergency meeting with members on Thursday said the new price was targeted at shortchanging the poor in society and putting basic commodities farther from their reach.

He said, “It is unthinkable to review upward, electricity tarrif,when more than 70 per cent of Nigerians are not on prepaid meters, but estimated billings, saying it is tantamount to shortchange of the poor in the society.

“The increase in pump price of petroleum products, always has multiplier effects on the living standard of ordinary Nigerians, without commensurate adjustment of workers salaries and allowances, saying this is capable of creating uneasy calm in the country.”

He added that instead of cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government was making services and supplies unaffordable for people.

“It is expected of the Nigeria Government to create more palliative outlets to cushion the effects of post COVID-19 time, occasioned by rise in both services, supplies and items in the market not affordable to ordinary citizens.”

The group warned that failure of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to reverse the decision to increase the pump price will lead to nationwide protests against the policy.

