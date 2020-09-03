Nigerian Government Approves Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps

The Nigerian Government has urged the National Youth Service Corps to start making preparations to reopen its orientation camps nationwide.

Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this during a press briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday.

He, however, urged the scheme to ensure that it consolidate on the safety measures currently put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 when camps reopen.

He said, “For the National Youth Service Corps, the NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of Covid-19 when this process starts.”

Orientation camps across the country were shut down in March as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

