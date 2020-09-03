Nigerian Government Approves Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps

Orientation camps across the country were shut down in March as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2020

The Nigerian Government has urged the National Youth Service Corps to start making preparations to reopen its orientation camps nationwide.

Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this during a press briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday.

He, however, urged the scheme to ensure that it consolidate on the safety measures currently put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 when camps reopen.

He said, “For the National Youth Service Corps, the NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of Covid-19 when this process starts.”

Orientation camps across the country were shut down in March as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Relaxes Curfew, Now 12am To 4am
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyo Cancels 10pm To 4am Curfew
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aisha Buhari Calls For National Lockdown To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: INEC Shuts Activities Nationwide Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus Tours Aso Villa After Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Tests Positive For Virus
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigeria’s Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Builds Multi-million Naira Mansion In Katsina With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal Ex-Finance Minister, Okonjo Iweala, Ditches Nigerian Citizenship Despite Using Nigeria To Push For WTO Candidacy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Invade MKO Abiola’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff Presents Three-bedroom Flat To Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Involved In Accident, Two Policemen Killed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 20 Nigerian Soldiers In Borno Attacks
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Relaxes Curfew, Now 12am To 4am
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Electricity Tariff, Food And Petrol Price Hike – Who Will Bankroll Nigerians? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Economy Group Rejects Increment In Pump Price Of Petrol, Calls For Mass Action Against Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyo Cancels 10pm To 4am Curfew
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Armed Men Attack Kagara In Niger State, Rob Bank
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad