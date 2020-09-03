Nigerian University Students’ Union Rejects Petrol Price Increment By President Buhari's Administration

The Students’ Union Government of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, has condemned the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit from N148 to N151.56k per litre.

The Petroleum Product Marketing Company on Wednesday announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation retail outlets would now sell petrol for N151.56k per litre, while the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria had directed its members in the South-West to sell at N162.

Abdul-Azeez Lekan Soneye, TASUED Students Union President, said the Nigerian Government had declared war on Nigerian students and it was time for them to fight back or lose it all.

He said, “War is coming. And it will consume everyone of us here if care is not taken. Electricity fee has been hiked by 300%. Petrol is now #160. I mean 160 in some places and not 150 as reported.

“It means landlords would increase house rent to meet up with electricity bills. We shouldn't forget we were still envisaging problem that will arise as students won't find it easy to pay for house they didnt occupy for several months after a pandemic that has affected their sponsors' income.

“With increase in fuel price, shuttle fare on campuses would increase. Price of food items has also increased. It means, cost of living would be so high that it won't be reasonably affordable to students.

“There is a war far beyond clamour for resumption. And we either confront the government on the street now or face humiliations when school resumez. The war shall consume us all of we do not fight now.”