President Buhari Approves Release Of 30,000 Tons Of Maize To Farmers

Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday said he had approved the disbursement of 30,000 tons of maize from the national reserves.

Buhari said this would help in easing the current high cost of poultry production amongst animal feed producers.

He stated this in a statement via his official Twitter handle.

The statement reads, “We are very mindful of the challenge of high food prices, at a time when the economy is already in a slowdown caused by the global Coronavirus situation, and are doing everything in our power to bring down the prices of food items across the country.”

