There is currently an ongoing protest in Osogbo, Osun State, by members of the Coalition for Civil Societies over the hike in electricity tariff and petrol price.

The protesters took off from Freedom Park, Osogbo, around 8:30am.

The protesters expressed displeasure over the “approval of new electricity tariff and increment in the pump price of petrol is the highest level of insensitivity and wickedness from President Muhammad Buhari-led All Progressives Congress government”.