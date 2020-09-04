Delta Hospital Rejects Patients Over Lack Of Adequate Manpower, Drugs

Patients especially males are being turned back by officials of Central Hospital, Oleh, Isoko-South Local Government Area of Delta State, as a result of lack of adequate manpower and drugs, SaharaReporters has reliably gathered.

During a visit to the male ward of the hospital on Friday, our correspondent saw a doctor addressing male patients to leave the facility and go to another hospital for treatment.

Speaking with our correspondent, a male patient, who identified himself as Samuel Okpole, lamented the poor treatment given to him since he was brought to the hospital.

He said, "I was abandoned here by the hospital, apart from a nurse who came and administered few drugs on me, nobody came around again till a doctor told me they were no more accepting patients. He asked me to choose either being discharge or referred to Ughelli Central Hospital. How can a hospital function without drugs and personnel."

Some staff of the hospital, who spoke with our correspondent, lamented the dilapidated state of the health facility, adding that the state government had continued to ignore the situation.

Zonal Medical Director, Central Hospital Oleh, Ugbaja Christopher Amaechi, while speaking on the issue, said, "Though we have shortage of personnel in the hospital, the doctor who said we are no longer receiving patients is on his own and there's nothing of such.

"The situation in our hospital is a very pathetic one. The few personnel we have are overstretched. The situation calls for urgent attention."