Ghana's President Says They’ll Reconsider $1m Business Capital Levied On Nigerians

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has said that his country will reconsider the $1m business capital leveled on Nigerians.

Recall that Nigerians living in Ghana had in the past decried alleged maltreatment in the hands of Ghanaian authorities after security operatives forcefully locked up their shops including those whose papers and tax payments were up to date.

President, National Association of Nigerian Traders, Ken Ukaoha, had revealed this while bringing the attention of the Nigerian Government to the latest attack on them in the country.

But Akufo-Addo during his meeting with Nigeria’s Speaker House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila in Ghana said he was in support of creation of a 'Nigeria-Ghana Business Council' that would be established by law in both countries.

He said, “I think the way forward, which is really what matters in situations like this, that is being suggested, one that I find very acceptable the idea of legislation, a Nigeria Ghana business council that will superintendent trade matters and investment matters between our two countries, maybe long overdue.

“The time has come for us to take these worthwhile steps. I suggested to Mr. President that it will be a good idea to set up a joint ministerial committee of ministers from both sides who will be responsible for shepherding Ghana and Nigeria issues reporting to both presidents at any one time, and that is how they should be resolved.

"We have appealed to the (Ghanaian) Parliament that if it’s possible at all to look again at the issues, as far as the Ghana Investment Promotion Center Act is concerned, they should please do so. If it is not possible, then let us look at ways the pain can be reduced, like those expectations required in the law."