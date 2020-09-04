Nigerian Doctors To Begin Indefinite Strike Action On Monday

Nigerian Government must implement residency funding, COVID-19 allowance, payment of hazard allowance and the outstanding salary shortfall of 2014, 2015, and 2016.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2020

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has announced that it would commence an indefinite strike on Monday.

In a statement by its President, Aliyu Sokomba, Secretary, Bilqis Mohammad and Publicity Secretary, Egbogu Stanley, the association said they arrived at the decision following its national executive council meeting. 

Protesting doctors Sahara Reporters Media

The association says the Nigerian Government must implement residency funding, COVID-19 allowance, payment of hazard allowance and the outstanding salary shortfall of 2014, 2015, and 2016.

The statement read, “NEC resolved to proceed on indefinite nationwide strike action from Monday 7th of September 2020 by 8:00am until the following conditions are met; immediate payment of the Medical Residency Training funding to all her members as approved in the revised 2020 budget; provision of genuine Group life insurance and death in service benefits for all health workers.

“Payment of the outstanding April/May and June COVID-19 inducement allowance to all health workers; determination of the revised hazard allowance for all health workers as agreed in previous meetings with relevant stakeholders; immediate payment of the salary shortfalls of 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“Doctors working under the various tertiary health institutions to be placed on appropriate salary grade level and universal implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act of 2017 in all state tertiary health institutions; payment of all arrears owed our members in federal and states tertiary health institutions, arising from the consequential adjustment of the National minimum wage.”
 

