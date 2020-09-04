UK Schools Holding Our Results Due To Non-payment Of Scholarship Grant By NDDC, Says Foreign Scholars

All 94 scholars whose tuition are yet to be settled – 40 PHD and 54 MSC are from the 2018 set

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2020

Some 94 beneficiaries of the Niger Delta Development Commission’s foreign postgraduate scheme, who are yet to be paid by the commission, have said that their transcripts have been seized by their respective institutions due to the non-payment of their tuition.

The agency had at the end of August confirmed the payment of $5.90m to settle the fees of 143 foreign scholars, some of whom stretch back to 2016.

The Interim Management Committee overseeing the affairs of the commission had said prior to the confirmation of payment for the 143, that it was skeptical about paying over $7m to settle the outstanding payments.

The agency’s head of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said the commission needed to understand why there was an astronomical rise in the monies paid out to the foreign scholars.

According to him, the last two managements of the agency paid $1.9m and $3.4m respectively.

Whenever the commission decides to pay the 2.82m owed the 94 beneficiaries, it would swell the total payment to $8.72m.

The students have since countered the IMC’s position, saying every payment made by the government was verified by the admitting school.

All 94 scholars whose tuition are yet to be settled – 40 PHD and 54 MSC are from the 2018 set, who say they have been frustrated by the NDDC. See Also Corruption NDDC Scholarship: Ten Days After Buhari’s Directive, Students' Tuition Still Unpaid 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

“I have finished since July but the school will not release our transcripts and certificates unless we pay,” one of the students said. “It’s so tiring. Honestly, I just want to leave.”

The 2018 foreign scholars have been plagued by hardships caused by the refusal of the NDDC to make payments as at when due.

Two of the students had their studentship in the Universities of Coventry and Leeds revoked last year because the NDDC failed to pay their registration fees.

Many of them were logged out of their school portals.

They told SaharaReporters that they were unsure of where meals would come from. See Also Corruption Akpabio Should Not Be Allowed To Supervise NDDC’s Forensic Audit —Niger Delta Group 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Nigerian Students To Begin Protests Against Increase In Petrol Price, Stamp Duty, Electricity Tariff Next Tuesday
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Students Reject Petrol Price Hike
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education 10,000 Nigerian Graduates Jostle For Primary School Teachers' Job In Ekiti
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: SSANU, NASU Lock UI Gates As Strike Begins
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Ten Fake Corps Members Arrested
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Ex-Finance Minister, Okonjo Iweala, Ditches Nigerian Citizenship Despite Using Nigeria To Push For WTO Candidacy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Security Personnel Repel Bandits On Kaduna-Abuja Road
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Receives Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption After Seizing Super Yacht, United States Moves To Confiscate Nigerian Oil Mogul Kola Aluko’s $25m Mansion, Other Luxury Properties
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Students To Begin Protests Against Increase In Petrol Price, Stamp Duty, Electricity Tariff Next Tuesday
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Malabu: Canadian Court Dismiss Etete’s Appeal On Seizure Of Private Jet By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Northern Group Blasts President Buhari, Rejects Hike In Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Why I Turned Down Vice President Osinbajo’s Request To Join APC —Femi Anikulapko Kuti
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Despite Malami's Allegations Against Magu, UK Judge Hails Role Of Suspended EFCC Boss In P&ID Case
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Releases Names Of Approved Airlines For International Flights
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 20 Nigerian Soldiers In Borno Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad