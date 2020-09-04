Why I Turned Down Vice President Osinbajo’s Request To Join APC —Femi Anikulapko Kuti

Musician, Femi Anikulapko-Kuti, has said that he pulled out of the Ojota protest in 2012 against fuel subsidy removal by former President Goodluck Jonathan because he found out the mass action was politically-motivated.

Kuti was reacting in a series of tweets on Friday to criticism by Nigerians that he participated in the 2012 protest but has gone mute about the recent increase in the pump price of petrol by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Femi Kuti at #OccupyNigeria protes

He said as soon as he found out that the Ojota protest was politically-motivated, he pulled out.

The musician also revealed that Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President, had approached him to join the All Progressives Congress to which he declined.

He said, “First, my main reason was President Buhari jailing my father in the 80s. Second, I didn't believe any of the two major political parties had/have the genuine interest of the Nigerian people at heart.

“I want to state for clarity and posterity my role in the Ojota protest. I was invited for what I and many believed was a genuine cause regarding the cost of fuel. As soon as I found out it was politically motivated I pulled out.

“I got a...lot of backlash at the time but stood my ground. For the record I have never and will never affiliate with any political party that I don’t feel has the genuine interest of the people of Nigeria at heart.

“Even when the VP…aproached me to join APC, I blatantly refused as I also refused to join PDP or any other political party.

“Yes VP Prof Osinbanjo. And I refused as I have refused every invitation thus far to join any political party.”