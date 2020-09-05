BREAKING: Femi Falana, Bobi Wine To Open #RevolutionNow Global Online Protest Against Tyranny

The global protest to take place via Zoom, will see participants demand the resignation of Buhari and his cabinet members over their failure to address basic problems affecting Nigerians.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 05, 2020

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and rights campaigner, Femi Falana, and Ugandan freedom fighter, Bobi Wine, are set to declare open a global RevolutionNow online protest to condemn oppression and freedom of speech under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

"Under Buhari's regime there have been unabated killings and insecurity in Northern Nigeria, corruption and mindless looting of public wealth, rising poverty and unemployment.

"There have also been lack of political will to reopen campuses under safe conditions, complete abandonment of public health, flagrant disregard for human rights, court orders and rule of law, violent repression of free speech, civil rights, religious freedom and protest.

"We want a country that works for all and not a corrupt few.  

"The online global action will take place on September 5, 2020 at 4:00pm. 

"We“troublemakers” would like to protest online by carrying placards to denounce the wrongs plaguing the land for about an hour. No teargass, no police presence. 

"The protest will demand the resignation of Buhari and his "kitchen" cabinet over.

"Registeration can be done via:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkf--gpzsrH9xCMxo3yvhbTVdMAyI5GpXa and after registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting," one of the protest organisers said.

SaharaReporters, New York

